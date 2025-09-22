Jerry Jones Adamant Cowboys Are 'Evolving' Into A Playoff Team Despite 1-2 Start And Decrepit Defense

Dallas Cowboys fans living in reality — which those people do exist, believe it or not — have little faith that this team is playoff-bound. To no surprise, Jerry Jones is still confident his team can get into the postseason despite its 1-2 start, but then again, Dallas could put a literal trash can in at quarterback and Jones would still believe in the franchise.

The Cowboys held their own against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, losing 24-20, but the past two weeks haven't exactly instilled confidence in the fanbase or bolstered the belief that the team is anywhere close to being a playoff team, let alone a contender in the NFC.

Dallas earned a 40-37 win over the New York Giants in Week 2 in what may go down as one of the wildest games of the 2025 season before getting blasted by the Bears in Chicago, 31-14, this past Sunday.

Minutes after the clock hit zero, Jones held his standard postgame press conference, and when asked if he thinks his 1-2 club has the playoffs in its future, he didn't hesitate.

"It's because you saw number 4 out there today and you saw what we're capable of doing in the run game…" Jones said, according to the Cowboys' website. "As we evolve toward the playoffs, we have to get better defensively. Certainly."

Losing two out of your first three games is an interesting approach when it comes to ‘evolving toward the playoffs,’ but to each his own.

Jones' comment about Dak Prescott (No. 4) being some sort of saving grace is interesting, given that he's thrown as many touchdowns as he has interceptions through the first three games of the season, three, including two in the loss to Chicago.

The most obvious concern for Dallas is on the defensive side of the ball, however, as the Cowboys are giving up just under 400 yards per game on average through the first three weeks of the season. That number simply has to improve, drastically, if Jones' team really does want to ‘evolve’ into a playoff-caliber squad.