Jerry Jones Addresses Important Cowboys Issues, And Also Eating Raccoon And Squirrel

The Jerry Jones weekly radio hit in Metroplex is often appointment listening because the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager often addresses important topics, as he did Tuesday when he discussed Micah Parsons, his coaching staff, and his affinity for eating raccoon. And squirrel.

But specifically squirrel brains.

Jerry Jones Loves Raccoon And Squirrel

"I've eaten a lot of raccoon," Jones when asked if he could relate to Carolina Panthers receiver Xavier Legette saying he eats raccoon. "So, yes, the answer's yes. I've eaten it hunting. I've actually had it served by my mom – at the table away from hunting. I have eaten raccoon. It's not uncommon at all."

And then Jones added more to his childhood menu of culinary delights.

"I'll tell you something, one of my favorites is squirrel," Jones said . " Wonderful. My mom could do a great job at it. And we all had our favorite pieces and my dad and sister, I have one sibling, a sister, and they would fight over, not fight, but my mom and I wouldn't even ask for the brain in a squirrel.

"Delicious. Seriously. But my sister always got it, or my dad."

Alrighty, then.

Jones Endorses Mike Zimmer

On football matters, Jones made a point of saying he's very "proud" of what defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is doing with the unit.

And he sees the fate of Zimmer tied to the fate of head coach Mike McCarthy – even as both are on expiring contracts.

"Well in a way I do, especially after the last ballgames," Jones said. "But I think you’re seeing the best of Mike Zimmer -- I shouldn’t say that, you’re beginning to see some of the best, and maybe the best is still ahead of us. But he’s been real impressive now putting that defense together with the attrition that we’ve had with availability with our players. So, I give him that.

"Mike, I don’t know how you cannot say that his team has shown they’ll handle adversity and he can get you there with the injury situation impacting the availability of those players. I hate to keep repeating that, but it’s so obvious. And yet, having that team playing at the level it’s playing. So yeah, I give them both high grades this year."

Micah Parsons Not Leaving Cowboys

Jones refuted an NFL Media report which suggested the Cowboys might move on from Micah Parsons rather than sign him to a contract extension. The report quoted Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones as not ruling out the possibility.

"He did not in any way say that Micah Parsons was an issue looking ahead at the future," Jones told Shan & RJ. "I don't know what he said or didn't say, but I know he didn't say that. Because that's never been uttered in this organization that we don't have a future with Micah Parsons."