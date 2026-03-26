Jerome Bettis' Son Plays For Notre Dame And Is SHREDDED

For crying out loud, the kid has veins coming out of his freaking shoulders!

Anyone who remembers Jerome Bettis knows why he earned his nickname "The Bus."

From his stout and stocky stature to the way he used to bulldoze over potential defenders, no one personified that moniker better than Bettis.

What you may not know is that Bettis has a son, and if you want to feel old, that son followed in his dad's footsteps and is playing football at Notre Dame.

Unlike his father, though, Jerome Bettis Jr. will be playing wide receiver for the Fighting Irish, and if you ever needed proof that your physique isn't entirely defined by your genetics, take a gander at Jr.

That kid is a redshirt freshman, by the way, and he looks like he could step on stage at a body-building competition and not look out of place.

For crying out loud, the young man has veins coming out of his freaking shoulders!

Apparently, putting on muscle was a bit of a concern for Bettis Jr. when he stepped on campus at South Bend, though by the looks of it, I'd say that mission was accomplished.

I'm not sure what the strength and conditioning or nutrition coaches at Notre Dame are making right now salary-wise, but it might be time for a pay raise, because that is incredibly impressive.

Bettis Jr. isn't even the only son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer in Notre Dame's wide receiver room either.

Yep, that's Devin Fitzgerald, son of Arizona Cardinals legend and 11-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Fitzgerald.

At least he looks a little more like his dad than Bettis Jr. does.

Just for good measure, Jermichael Finley's son, Kaydon, and Plaxico Burress' son, Elijah, are also on the Notre Dame football team.

Apparently, head coach Marcus Freeman is collecting the progeny of NFL players like they are Infinity Stones.

If you're handicapping where Marshall Manning will end up playing his college ball, a safe bet can be made right now on the Golden Domers.

It should be interesting to see how these young athletes live up to their last names, and if they are anything like their dads, Notre Dame fans will be more than pleased.