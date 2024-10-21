Jerome Bettis, 2 Other Become Latest Steelers Legends To Endorse A Candidate, This Time Its Kamala

On Saturday, we all watched former Pittsburgh Steelers legends Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell do the unexpected: show up at a Donald Trump rally just outside the Steel City and endorse the presidential candidate. I mean, we should expect wild stuff like this to happen given the times that we live in, but it's still wild nonetheless.

As it turns out, Brown and Bell’s presence in Latrobe, PA inspired several other Steelers legends to do the same. However, they decided to endorse Trump’s opponent instead.

Jerome Bettis, "Mean" Joe Greene and the family of the late Franco Harris all voiced their support of Kamala Harris just before the Steelers faced off against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

"It’s time for us to elect a leader who’s gonna fight for us. Someone who’s gonna roll up their sleeves and get the job done. Not just complain about it at a half-empty venue. There’s only one person in this race who fits that bill: Vice President Kamala Harris," Bettis said.

The family of Harris, a Steelers running back from 1972-1982 who caught the "Immaculate Reception," said the following in a statement :

"Hard work and integrity are the bedrock of Western Pennsylvania and are values my father instilled in me. He taught me that true greatness is achieved by being a part of a team and that leadership is defined by the actions taken to help the whole team succeed. He would be greatly honored to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris because she shares this belief. She champions ideals my father stood for: improving education, building good jobs, supporting labor unions and making sure everyone gets a fair shake."

Greene simply added that Kamala Harris has his vote in the upcoming election.

This is obviously a wild about-face from what Brown and Bell said this past weekend, and shows that while all men might be proud to have formerly worn the Black and Gold, not all of them see the world the same politically. We’ll see which camp of players is happy with the election results in just a couple of weeks.