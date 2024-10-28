Jeremy Swayman, Other Boston Bruins Arrive At Children's Hospitals Dressed In 'Monsters, Inc.' Costumes

Is that "Sully" from Disney Pixar’s masterpiece, Monsters, Inc.? Nope, it's Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman .

Wait, come again?

I can assure you, folks, that that is not a typo.

Earlier today, members of the Boston Bruins team visited both the Mass General for Children and Boston Children’s Hospital dressed as characters from the iconic 2001 film. If you ever wanted to know what Brad Marchand looked like as Mike Wazowski, or Matthew Poitras as Boo, or Swayman (and Charlie Coyle) as Sully, well, today is your lucky day.

Of course, the hockey pros weren’t there to collect scream from unsuspecting children to convert into usable power. They were there to continue a tradition of visiting the hospitals during Halloween to help cheer up the young patients dealing with rare illnesses. Swayman was not only excited to continue this admirable yearly event, but he said this year’s theme was his favorite.

"This has got to be one of my favorites," Swayman said of the costumes. "The guys are in character and a lot of guys know a lot of the quotes already, so I’ve got to freshen up. But it is definitely one of my favorite events of the year for us, one that I look forward to, coming in here, seeing all the kids and the staff."

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm went dressed as Sheri Squibbles from "Monsters University," complete with curlers in his hair (he’s on the far right in this picture, which is a screenshot from the Bruins’ Instagram story ).

If that - and the other costumes - doesn’t make you chuckle, nothing will.

"It’s just our opportunity to get to connect with the community and these kids that support us," said Swayman, who was Barbie last season. "We just know that they’re here with us every step of the way. To get this opportunity to see them in person, show that we’re supporting them, and that they are the true heroes in this all, keeping their attitudes and seeing the smiles on their faces. It’s a pretty special event to be a part of."

While the Bruins dressed as monsters for the children, they haven’t exactly been monsters on the ice. They sit at 4-4-1 through nine games, though they did clinch a solid 4-3 OT victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Boston next plays the Philadelphia Flyerson Tuesday.