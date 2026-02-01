Jeremy Swagman And Andrei Vasilevskiy Create Instant Classic Outdoor Game Moment With Goalie Fight

The two net minders got everyone watching this game electrified.

The Stadium Series matchup between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida featured one of the rarest occurrences in hockey: a goalie fight.

Here’s how it started.

Despite being down 5-2 in the second period, the Lightning had some momentum on their side and were heading onto the power play. Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel had a dangerous tip-in chance right out in front, which Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was able to stop and cover.

A referee blew the play dead, but Hagel kept hacking away, much to the chagrin of Swayman. As a result, the goalie pounced on Hagel like a rabid dog and took the job of punishing Hagel into his own hands.

The rest of the players quickly made sure they weren't the only ones fighting (what hockey player doesn’t love to hack and whack?), and then to the surprise of everyone, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started skating out toward center ice to challenge Swayman.

He gladly obliged, and each goalie engaged in their first career fight. The stadium, both benches, and I went absolutely bonkers.

I gotta say, watching these two guys move around on skates with equipment that makes each probably 50 pounds heavier is thoroughly hilarious.

Fans watching it at home loved it.

It’s the second netminder fight in the past three weeks. On Jan. 19, Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky engaged Sharks Alex Nedeljkovic in a scrum.

Something about playing games in Florida just really makes goalies want to get all their pent-up frustration out.

That electrifying moment sparked a rally by the Lightning, who clawed to within one by the time the frame ended. But no matter what happens, this game will go down as one of the most iconic moments in any outdoor game.

I had my doubts about whether an outdoor hockey game in Florida would work. All of my doubts have been erased thanks to this.