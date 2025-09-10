Jeopardy Contestant Muffs Lay-Up Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers Question

Alright, so none of these contestants are hockey fans

Some Jeopardy! Contestants had a heck of a time with a question about the Edmonton Oilers and superstar Leon Draisaitl.

While there are some exceptions to this, I feel like nothing makes a Jeopardy! contestants' buzzer hand and their sphincter clench quite like when they have to dive right into a category about sports.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

I'm always stunned when people who have read multiple editions of the Encyclopedia Britannica cover to cover aren't sure which team Tom Brady won his last Super Bowl with. I mean, I know not everyone is into sports, but you are alive, correct? Doesn't any sports knowledge leak into that big egghead brain through osmosis?

But, in defense of contestants on a recent episode, they may have been faked out by the category "Canadian Girlfriends," because it veered into the sports world.

The question — or I guess "answer" under Jeopardy! Rules — read, "Leon Draisaitl stars for this northernmost NHL team but went to warmer Spain to propose to Celeste Dejardins."

Never have I wished I were on Jeopardy! more. A question about the NHL and geography? As a hockey nerd and a middle school geography bee champion, I'd be drooling all over myself, slamming on that buzzer before Ken Jennings was even halfway through reading the clue.

I will hand it to the one guy who gave it a whirl. The Winnipeg Jets weren't the worst answer on Earth, but people forget that Winnipeg is kind of close to the US border.

Now, the other two contestants let me down because it would've been safe to assume that the answer to this one was in Canada. That means that there were only six more options.

Pick. One.

Although here's how I imagine that could've played out:

Who are the Montreal Canadiens?

*Buzzer* Other contestant?

Who are the Toronto Blue Jays?

*Buzzer* Not even a hockey team…