Jemele Hill Calls For Imane Khelif To 'Sue' People Concerned About Women's Safety In Olympics

Imane Khelif is an Algerian boxer competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's division, despite failing a gender test and being deemed to have XY chromosomes.

On Thursday, her Italian opponent Angela Carini pulled out seconds into their bout after saying she "had never been hit so hard" in her "life." Naturally, pundits and social media users sympathized with Carini, understanding that she was at an obvious biological disadvantage to Khelif.

However, Jemele Hill sees it differently. She has no sympathy for Carini. Rather, Jemele says Khelif is the victim and thus should "sue" those who expressed concerns over Carini's safety in the match.

"A lot of people need to apologize. I hope Khelif sues some people over their reckless remarks," Hill posted on X.

"All this story did was expose ugliness, hatred, and transphobia. As Carini admitted here, she quit because she was upset she was gonna get her ass whooped and other folks turned it into something else."

To say the "story exposed ugliness, hatred, and transphobia" is grossly dishonest.

One can argue about the semantics of how to discuss an athlete dealing with a condition known as differences of sex development (DSD). But that wasn't the point of the discourse following the boxing match.

The pushback was that the International Olympic Committee allowed a boxer who reportedly has elevated testosterone levels to compete in a contact sport against a woman.

Wanting to keep opponents with biological advantages out of female sports is not hateful or transphobic, as Hill claims.

Most people – 72 percent of registered voters in America -- simply uphold the century-long belief that the inclusion of men (or, in the case of Khelif, an athlete with male chromosomes) in women's athletics jeopardizes a female's ability to succeed in their own sporting competitions.

It's also amusing to see Jemele Hill now showing an interest in the gender conversation pertaining to sports. She has been oddly quiet for years about the trans athletes competing in women's sports – particularly Lia Thomas, a trans female swimmer who was born a male.

Hill cares about Khelif. But not the females across the country forced to compete, shower, and share a locker room with biological males.

The same can be said about ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, who also tried to downplay a boxer with XY chromosomes punching a woman in the face for sports.

"I know this story has reached thermonuclear levels of BS and grift-fueled hate on here, but if anyone is actually interested in learning more about Imane Khelif, I found this helpful," Kimes posted above an article defending Khelif.

ESPN host Pablo Torre called worries about the safety of female boxers part of the "culture war."

"Some people are born with multiple sex organs. It’s very rare, but these people almost always are XX — female or XY — male — dominant," Clay added in a separate post.

"These two boxers based on genetic testing are XY, male. I believe in biology. You should compete based on your chromosomal sex. Not complicated."

Unfortunately, some really bad faith actors like Jemele want to complicate the matter.

We now await for her to explain how wanting to protect women's sports is rooted in white supremacy. It's coming.