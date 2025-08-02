Jelly Roll Makes His Professional Wrestling Debut At SummerSlam In Match With Wrestling Greats

Rapper, but also kind of country, but also kind of rock musician, Jelly Roll, took a break from his day job of performing in front of stadiums, and instead made his professional wrestling debut at one of the biggest events on the WWE calendar, SummerSlam.

The first-ever two-night SummerSlam had some big matches, including a women's tag team title match that pitted the Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, another tag match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, plus a main event in which Gunther defended his World Heavyweight title against CM Punk.

But, still, it was Jelly Roll's match that was one of the most talked-about coming into the weekend.

Jelly Roll — who weighed in for the match at 299 pounds after some pretty serious weight loss, good for him — partnered with WWE great Randy Orton in a tag match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul that started when Paul interrupted Jelly Roll's performance on an episode of SmackDown weeks earlier.

But you didn't think that let Jelly Roll get in the room without doing a little singing, did you?

He sang the first few bars of Randy Orton's iconic entrance song to bring out the Apex Predator.

Jelly Roll started the match, and after taking a cheap shot from Logan Paul, he delivered a few shots of his own.

I'll be honest, I did not have high hopes for this match, but it was entertaining as hell. Of course, Orton, McIntyre, and Paul were great, but you've got to hand it to Jelly Roll; he didn't shy away from taking some pretty serious bumps.

The biggest being this unreal splash from Paul that put the singer through the announce table.

As Jelly Roll was being helped out back to the locker room, he returned to the ring to throw a couple more shots.

But hey, for an in-ring debut, it wasn't half-bad, and it was an entertaining match. Jelly Roll even got some major props from Triple H afterward.

SummerSlam continues on Sunday night with a main event featuring John Cena (who seemed to end his heel run on Friday night) and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.