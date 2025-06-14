Jell-O Shot Bedlam At Rocco's Led To Popular College World Series Bar Having To Close Early Due To Fights

One of the most popular restaurants in Omaha around the College World Series, Rocco's, had to close early on Friday night due to some unruly customers that most likely consumed way too many Jell-O Shots after a day of baseball.

Yes, you read that right. Rocco's, the bar that holds the annual Jell-O Shot challenge, had to close its doors early due to fans getting out of hand due to alcohol. Who could've seen something like this coming?

Now, to be fair, Rocco's is one of the best spots for fans to gather outside of Charles Shwabb Stadium in Omaha, which is home to the College World Series.

But it sounds like we had some amateurs taking part in the fun on Friday, given that I've never heard of the popular establishment having to close its doors early due to fan behavior.

Can you imagine how many Jell-O Shots it would take for the bar to force patrons out the door before the actual closing time? This had to be one hell of a bar fight if the place that makes its money off the Jell-O Shot challenge is forced to kick fans out.

"At Rocco's and Lefty's we love sports, we love fans, we love competition, and we love that we've built something that harnesses that energy for a good cause," Roccos posted on social media Saturday morning. "That being said, we closed early last night because several people took their passion too far. We will never tolerate fighting or aggressive chirping or obscene behavior.

"We want to stay open as late as the law allows but will absolutely always do what's best to keep our employees and business safe. Come out, have fun, and help your team's food bank."

Judging by the leaderboard for the annual Jell-O Shot challenge, I would think we can count out a few different fan bases when it comes to causing a ruckus.

I have my suspicions about which group of fans it could've been, but I don't want to call out a single fan base. Though I will say that Coastal Carolina is having a strong showing in Omaha this year.

In what should not come as a surprise, Oregon State and UCLA are trailing in a massive way, and I wouldn't expect them to make a comeback this week. As for Murray State, the Racers are putting up a strong performance, only trailing LSU for the most amount of alcohol consumed, as of Saturday afternoon.

As for tonight's steel cage matchup between Arkansas and LSU, I have no doubt that these two fan bases will be drenched in liquid courage before first pitch. This should not come as a surprise, given that those two schools should fill the stadium tonight by themselves.

For the popular restaurant, hopefully they get to stay open on Saturday night until the final bell is rung, and ‘last call’ is yelled from the bartenders.

But for the love of all that's good, please control your alcohol, and take it to the streets if you want to finish off the night with some good ole-fashioned backyard brawls.