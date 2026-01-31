Lightning Chairman Ruled Out Of Stadium Series Game For Wild Reason

The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to have a major franchise moment when they host an outdoor game on Sunday against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but one person who won't be in attendance is, of all people, the team's owner.

The team announced on Friday that team owner Jeff Vinik was involved in a snowmobiling accident this week.

"During a recent trip with his children, Jeff Vinik was involved in a snowmobiling accident resulting in a major leg fracture," the team said in a statement. "He is currently under the care of exceptional medical professionals and is expected to make a full recovery."

The team said that while Vinik is on the road to recovery, he will miss the Stadium Series game.

"As an organization, we are deeply thankful for his resilience and dedication," the statement continues. "And although we are heartbroken he will miss this historic moment for the Tampa Bay Lightning — a milestone he tirelessly worked to bring to our community — we know he will be watching and taking immense pride in what Team Tampa Bay has accomplished."

That's a real shame.

Vinik bought the Lightning in 2010, and they went on to become one of the premier franchises in the league with four Stanley Cup Final appearances and two Cup wins in that time.

Their success — along with the success of their arch-rivals, the Florida Panthers — is why the NHL decided to play a pair of outdoor games in the Sunshine State this season.

Vinnik sold his majority stake in the team in 2024, but still retains control as chairman.

This game on Sunday against Boston is going to be a big one. It's just Tampa's second outdoor game ever, and it will be against a division rival.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Lightning lead the Atlantic Division, while the Bruins are in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, the two teams are separated by just five points.