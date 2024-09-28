Jeff Passan Reportedly In Consideration To Replace Adrian Wojnarowski On ESPN's NBA Beat

ESPN is reportedly considering making a major shift among its top sports reporters. According to a new report from The Athletic, the network is close to moving star Major League Baseball reporter Jeff Passan from baseball coverage to basketball and the NBA to replace the departing Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj brought a massive audience to ESPN thanks to his ability to break stories before other NBA reporters. And drew a massive salary as a result.

Passan has a similar reputation in baseball circles, where he's almost entirely avoided the kind of embarrassing mistakes other MLB reporters have made. And is almost always among the first to break big news across the sport.

Is ESPN Making A Mistake Moving Jeff Passan Off The MLB Beat?

According to The Athletic report, Shams Charania is another option to move to ESPN and replace Woj. That seems like a more obvious like-for-like option, considering Charania already has NBA relationships and a similar style to Woj.

Passan might come cheaper for ESPN though, a major consideration for a network that just laid off more talent, including highly-paid NBA writer Zach Lowe. Sources told The Athletic that Woj could be open to becoming a mentor for Passan, if he does decide to take the job. He and Bobby Marks, another NBA analyst for ESPN, would help Passan with the learning curve of covering a new sport.

Outkick's Bobby Burack provided comment on how the potential movements could play out.

"Woj and Passan have the same agent at CAA and are friends. Woj is very close with ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. It never made sense that Woj would willingly pave the way for Shams to take over his job at ESPN, given how competitive the two are with each other. If Woj accepts Pitaro’s offer as advisor, he will push hard for ESPN for Passan over Shams."

The network is also reportedly interested in expanding its possibilities with its top NBA news-breaker. Passan is known for both up-to-the minute reporting and lengthier stories with deep reporting. One recent example covered the inside story of how players felt on the 2024 Chicago White Sox, one of the worst teams in history. Woj in recent years more heavily focused on breaking news, eschewing longer-form stories.

Again, Charania remains the most obvious choice. But according to a statement from Steven Ginsberg, The Athletic's executive editor, they haven't given up hope of retaining him. "We're not at all surprised by the interest in Shams, whose indispensable coverage of the NBA and its key players continues to set the pace," Ginsberg said. "We're proud to have him as our colleague and are committed to ensuring he stays with The Athletic for years to come."

We'll see if ESPN makes him an offer he can't refuse, or if they're willing to lessen their baseball coverage to shore up the NBA.