College Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman Moans About Media Seating At Big 12 Tournament In Insufferable Fashion

No group of individuals loves complaining more than members of the media. If there is anything to complain about, anything at all, you better believe someone in the media is going to find it and voice their displeasure. College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman kept the tradition alive with an insufferable post about the Big 12 conference tournament.

The Big 12 tournament tipped off on Tuesday from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Center, and media members who made the trip out west found that media seating was in the nosebleeds. Kansas State reporter Drew Galloway shared a simple photo from his seat, which led Goodman, who wasn't even at the tournament, to bitch and moan about it.

A free seat, free food, and other accommodations simply wouldn't be good enough for the oh-so-entitled Goodman. He couldn't possibly do his job - talking about basketball on a podcast - without being able to see the beads of sweat dripping from the players' faces on the floor.

Also, there is a 99.9% chance that there are monitors all along media row that are showing the game in real-time, but again, not good enough for Mr. Goodman.

How dare the Big 12 reserve the select few media chairs near the floor for game operations people, those actually calling the action on the broadcast, and the bigger media entities there to cover the event.

The reality is that Goodman could be sitting mid-court with his feet on the floor, and it wouldn't change one single aspect of his coverage of a game. Doesn't change the story, doesn't change the outcome, doesn't change anything other than him feeling more important while doing his job.

Thankfully, just about every single person on X agreed that Goodman's post about the seating arrangement was incredibly arrogant.

OutKick's Dan Dakich couldn't resist calling out Goodman's ridiculousness either.

Hopefully Goodman has a better day today. Being paid to watch basketball games and then talk about them is a grueling, unrelenting profession.