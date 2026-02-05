Ex-NFLer Jeff Garcia Talks About What's Wrong With Quarterback Development

The former 49ers quarterback thinks the problem may start even earlier than the college ranks

Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow have taken OutKick's Hot Mic to the West Coast for Super Bowl LX, and on Thursday's show, they sat down with former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia.

Garcia — who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers, Browns, Lions, Eagles, and Buccaneers — talked about how the way that quarterbacks are not developing the way they used to.

It started when Hutton mentioned how so many quarterbacks are switching schools in college that they're not fully understanding the system they're playing in and hurting their development.

"If you're in a system, you're going through the Cliffnotes version to get you ready for the season," he said, "And it's certainly hurting play at the NFL level, but it's hurting college football, too."

Withrow added that the high turnover also results in coaches giving up on players and turning to the next man up as opposed to molding them into a successful starter.

"I mean, you're right because it's not just the players," Garcia said. "The coaches are having that outlook as well. I mean, the grass is greener, right?"

He pointed to the situation at Indiana as Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza prepares to head to the NFL after leading the Hoosiers to a national championship. His brother, Alberto, who backed him up, is leaving, opening the door to another new face to enter the program.

However, Garcia said he thinks the problems start even earlier.

"(The development is) not happening at the high school level," he said. "And I think part of that is because seven-on-seven has become the money maker for certain people… but the quarterback position, especially, is not being coached up and taught the right fundamentals.

"And it's translating into how they play at the collegiate level, along with now the next level of the pros."