JD Vance Talks Trump, Politics And Some College Football On 'Clay And Buck'

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance joined the "Clay and Buck" radio show on Friday to discuss the upcoming election, Kamala Harris, and just as importantly, the college football season.

Vance started by discussing why he believes that the Kamala Harris campaign strategy is to try and get everyone to forget that she's been the vice president for the past three and a half years. That she was the deciding vote on disastrous legislation like the "Inflation Reduction Act," which Vance correctly describes as the "Inflation Explosion Act."

Vance also said he believes that a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsement for the Trump/Vance ticket would be impactful and relatable, considering the policies that the Trump campaign stands for are more similar to RFK's.

Eventually, the conversation got around to college football. Travis asked about how Vance balances rooting for his Ohio State Buckeyes, and making campaign pitches to fans of other programs in the Midwest.

"Okay, you're an Ohio State Buckeye fan, college football starts this weekend. You just mentioned the Midwest, honestly, Big Ten fans in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Many of them listening to us right now probably are going to decide this election. How do you think Ohio State's going to do and how do you balance that out, going on the road and make it your pitch to Wolverines, Spartans, Penn State Nittany Lion fans and Wisconsin Badger fans all over Big Ten Nation? 'Cause I think that's pretty much where you're gonna be campaigning all fall."

Vance admitted he joked about that with President Trump after being asked to be on the ticket.

"Yeah, I joked with the President when he first asked me to be a VP," Vance said. "I was like, well, you know, hopefully we don't lose Michigan by like 900 votes because you're going to regret it. 'Cause it's probably just a thousand pissed off Wolverine fans who wouldn't vote for a Buckeye. But I think that most Michiganders are gonna be able to put sports rivalries aside and put the country first, which is what, of course, all of us believe is the most important thing. I mean, look, I'm a lifelong Buckeyes fan. I think we have, just in terms of sheer raw talent, maybe the best Ohio State team I've seen since, you know, the great 2003 team that upset Miami in the national championship game."

JD Vance Has High Expectations For Ohio State

He might be right; the Ohio State roster is loaded in 2024. And with Jim Harbaugh now in the NFL and Michigan expected to take a step back, the Buckeyes might be the favorites in a tough Big Ten.

Oregon, Penn State, and yes, Michigan will have their say, but Vance was ready to make big plans to go to The Game with Clay and Buck.

"Well, let's go to the Ohio State-Michigan game, assuming we win, because I bet I can get some pretty sweet tickets as the VP-elect, and we'll be in a celebratory mood," Vance said. "And look, it's, it's going to be a big game this year. I think it's going to determine ultimate seeding in the college football playoff. I mean, how both teams might actually make the playoff. I know Michigan's, you know, sort of people aren't putting them as high this year, but you never know because it's always a good program. So we'll see guys, I'm feeling very good about the Buckeyes. I'm feeling very good about the Bengals and I'm feeling very good about this presidential race. So maybe we can hit the trifecta here and have the Buckeyes win the playoff, the Bengals win the Super Bowl and Donald Trump, get elected president."

An outcome many fans could root for.