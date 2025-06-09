JD Vance Sends The Bengals A Message About Trey Hendrickson And Makes The Defensive End An Offer

At the end of a nearly 90-minute podcast episode in which Theo Von and JD Vance discussed everything – and that's not a stretch because they improbably covered whether Civil War era abolitionist, orator and statesman Frederick Douglas was gay – the topic turned to something the vice president had on his mind: Trey Hendickson's contract dispute with the Cincinnati Bengals.

JD Vance Invested Roots For The Bengals

Vance, you should know, is a Bengals fans.

He is from Middletown, Ohio, maybe 35 miles from Cincinnati. Vance's half-brother, Cory Bowman, is running for Cincinnati Mayor as a Republican. So, the vice president is invested in Cincinnati.

And he wants the Bengals to win it all. But the chances of that, Vance believes, are best with Hendrickson on the roster and playing.

"I mean, look, Hendrickson is … he's a generational talent," Vance said. "It's very hard to get a guy like that. Like, I'm a big football fan, but edge rushers have become, it's almost where left tackles were 10 or 15 years ago when everyone realized there's this really underpaid position that you got to have."

Vance Says Bengals Have To Pay Hendrickson

And then the point Hendrickson is so far unsuccessfully fighting for in his negotiations for a contract extension:

"I think we’re going to have to pay Hendrickson," said Vance. "I hope so."

So that's the vice president's message to the Bengals.

It's one that echoes what Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow delivered weeks ago when he said of Hendrickson, 'He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is."

But Vance also had a message for Hendrickson. And that was more like an offer.

Vance Makes Trey Hendrickson An Offer

"Here’s what I have to say to Trey, if you’re watching the show: If you’re a Republican, I will show up to a Bengals game and take a photo with you if you sign with the Bengals," Vance said. "And if you’re a Democrat, I’ll stay the hell away.

"Just sign with the Bengals because we got a chance, man. I say this every year, but with Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, if we get our defense and our offensive line, we could have a true championship run."

It sounds simple, but it hasn't been, because Hendrickson has skipped the entire offseason conditioning program, OTAs and may not exactly work even if he attends the team's mandatory minicamp when it begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

The reason is Hendrickson is underpaid. That's not debatable.

After an offseason in which Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, and Maxx Crosby have gotten record contract extensions and T.J. Watt is negotiating one with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hendrickson is scheduled to be the 11th highest paid edge rusherfor 2025.

Hendrickson Negotiations Need Help

And that comes after he's led the league in sacks the past two seasons with 35.

Hendrickson, 30, has not been happy about how his contract talks have gone. And he's been vocal about it.

It's gotten so disagreeable that there have been weeks when the sides haven't talked and the Bengals even gave Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.

This feels like something that needs some mitigation from a diplomat like, say, the vice president. But the Bengals probably wouldn't agree to that.

Because Vance is already on record as believing the team has to pay the player.