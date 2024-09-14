JD Vance Chums It Up With North Carolinians At A Sports Bar On College Football Saturday

North Carolina is one of the most critical states for either presidential candidate to win in the upcoming election, and JD Vance knows that. As such, he’s doing his best to gain some support for Donald Trump in the final days of campaigning.

Earlier today, Vance arrived with his wife, Usha, in Greenville, NC. It was the second time in as many weeks that he had been in the Tar Heel State, and this time, he had wanted to get a cold one with the boys.

Literally.

Vance pulled up to a popular bar called " Sup Dogs " in downtown Greenville, where a bunch of locals were gearing up to watch the East Carolina Pirates take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The vice presidential candidate was seen taking pictures with many of the patrons, including several college-aged students who seemed interested in meeting him.

While visiting a bar might not seem like a lot, anything can help either candidate in this state. According to an August poll by the ECU Center for Survey Research, "Trump had a one percentage point lead over Harris among registered voters in the state who plan to vote in the election."

Every little bit counts at this stage of the game, and we’ll soon see if it makes any difference on Election Day.