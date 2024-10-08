Jazz Chisholm Says Royals 'Got Lucky’ To Beat The Yankees

The Kansas City Royals stunned the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series with a four-run fourth inning. Kansas City held on to win 4-2, evening the series at one win apiece as it shifts back to Missouri. It's now a best-of-three, with the Royals technically having home field advantage, but Yankees star Jazz Chisholm isn't worried about the outcome.

Chisholm after the game on Monday told reporters that he thinks the Yankees are going to win the series; that the Royals "got lucky" to win game two and even it up.

"It still feels the same, that we're going to win [the series]," Chisolm said. "I don't feel like anybody feels any different. We're going to go out there and do our thing still. We still don't feel like any team is better than us. We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight so they just got lucky."

Unsurprisingly, that comment got a lot of attention, attention that Chisolm reveled in on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Defends Comments On Yankees-Royals Series

Chisholm may have been right about the Royals benefiting from some fortunate luck on balls in play, both offensively and defensively. But that's how baseball works. Sometimes the bounces go your way, sometimes they don't. While New York has a clear, significant advantage in talent both in the lineup and on the mound, postseason baseball games are effectively coin flips.

Chisholm defended himself on X Wednesday, saying "If you don't believe you gonna win it you won't! So you better speak this shii into existence and believe! #LFG"

Every player on every postseason team believes they're going to win, because they're highly competitive professional athletes. If they expected otherwise, they wouldn't make it to Major League Baseball. But that doesn't mean dismissing the opposing team. All too often, it comes back to bite you. Just look at Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, who got roasted on X after some excited celebrations early in Monday's game before getting knocked out in the fourth.

The Yankees are still favorites to win the series, but if they don't, Jazz Chisholm is certainly going to hear about it.