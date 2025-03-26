Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Slams MLB Diversity, Takes Another Swipe At Ex-Teammate Miguel Rojas

MLB fans got a taste of scandal last season when New York Yankee Jazz Chisholm called out his former Miami Marlins teammate, Miguel Rojas, who is now a Dodger, branding him a poor leader.

During his three years with the Marlins, Chisholm emerged as a rising star, known for his flashy style that sometimes raised eyebrows.

In a revealing interview with The Athletic, he opened up about how his bold approach clashed with others in the clubhouse while also making pointed claims about racial dynamics that he believes fueled the hazing he endured.

READ: Dodgers Infielder Responds To Jazz Chisholm Criticism

Chisholm has never shied away from speaking his mind, always quick to defend himself.

As a team veteran in Miami, Miguel Rojas found himself in Chisholm’s crosshairs, with the comments hinting at lingering tension tied to hazing incidents.

According to Chisholm, as detailed in the gracious piece written about him, he brought dozens of pairs of shoes into the clubhouse, showcasing his eccentric flair. Veterans, including Rojas, responded by sabotaging them—cutting up some and ruining others.

"Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas did not see artistry," the article on Chisholm noted.

"Rojas saw a flashy rookie who needed to be put in his place. That meant taking a pair of those custom cleats and cutting them up with scissors.

"That meant ruining another pair of shoes by filling them with milk. 'Childish' clubhouse hazing is how the incident was described by a person in the Marlins clubhouse, who requested anonymity to speak candidly."

"I don’t want to say this — baseball is a White sport," Chisholm said. "I feel like White people criticize everything that a Black man does. Black men are outspoken. They say what’s on their minds."

"The unwritten rules of baseball are White," he added, referring to the sport’s arbitrary standards, many tracing back to an era before integration. "And I always broke the unwritten rules of baseball."

Though Chisholm alluded to other teammates, it’s worth noting that Rojas, who is Venezuelan, was a key target.

Now in LA, Rojas has earned praise for his leadership, sharing the Dodgers’ clubhouse with a roster featuring prominent Japanese stars.

READ: Jazz Chisholm Stirs Up Drama By Accusing Former Teammate Of Not Being A 'Good Person'

Rojas and the Dodgers defeated Chisholm's Yankees in five games in last year's Fall Classic.

Jazz Chisholm’s defiance shone — though his unapologetic stance leaves little room for humility.

"What I would tell my 18-year-old self is don’t listen to nobody," Chisholm said to the outlet.

"If anybody hates you, let them hate you because they don’t know you. If you want to play baseball and change the culture in baseball and make anybody look at baseball like how they look at football, basketball and other sports — yes, that’s what I want to do. I’m not going to let anybody change me from being me."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.