Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Pulls Off Golf Feat Only Seen Once In PGA Tour History

It turns out that Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't just an absurdly talented baseball player; the New York Yankees' star is also rather gifted with a golf club in his hands as well.

Between Spring Training sessions, Chisholm is keeping his golf game in check as well, and actually managed to do what only one player in the history of the PGA Tour has done: make a hole-in-one on a Par 4.

The 28-year-old shared a clip on his Instagram Story over the weekend that begins with him riding in a golf cart in the middle of a fairway. He shows the GPS screen in the cart showing that the hole is 329 yards, and while legitimately losing his breath while talking due to the adrenaline of the moment, says he thinks he just "double eagled" the hole.

A double eagle on a Par 4 would be a one, and as it turns out, that's exactly what he accomplished. Given that Chisholm Jr. is playing with someone and not just as a single, you can't argue the moment was fabricated.

While making an uno on a Par 4 is unbelievable, maybe the most impressive aspect of the entire moment is that Chisholm made an ace on a Par 4 with a practice ball. You can clearly see ‘Practice’ written on the side of the golf ball as he takes it out of the cup.

Chisholm has earned $11.7 million playing baseball, yet he's out here playing golf on what appears to be a very nice golf course using range balls he stole during his warm-up. Truly unbelievable stuff.

As for the lone Par 4 ace on the PGA Tour, that accomplishment belongs to Audrey Magee, who pulled it off on the 332-yard 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale in 2001.