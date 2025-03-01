Jayson Tatum Celebrated Early And The Celtics Blew A 22-Point Lead

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum celebrated too early and turned into the butt of jokes after his C's blew a 22-point lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a humiliating loss.

Enjoying a comfortable lead to start the game, Tatum yelled "f**k outta here!" to the Cavs, halfway through the first quarter, playing to the home TD Garden crowd. 

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on February 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on February 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Cavaliers defeat the Celtics 123-116. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston held a 25-3 lead at the time. 

Tatum was blamed for riling up Cleveland after the Cavs roared back to beat the Celtics 123-116. He learned the hard way that celebrating early sometimes comes at a cost.

NBA fans on social media piled on the Celtics star for missing his shot.

Tatum's embarrassing moment comes days after Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson snatched his ankles. 

Despite not shouldering his team to a win, Tatum played a fairly great game, recording 46 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. The man so badly strives to emulate Kobe Bryant.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks for a pass around Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at TD Garden on February 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tatum’s name pops up as a potential NBA face, but fans don’t take it seriously. His appeal’s not where it should be — the dude’s missing that "aura" the kids rave about. 

