Jayson Tatum Celebrated Early And The Celtics Blew A 22-Point Lead

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum celebrated too early and turned into the butt of jokes after his C's blew a 22-point lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a humiliating loss.

Enjoying a comfortable lead to start the game, Tatum yelled "f**k outta here!" to the Cavs, halfway through the first quarter, playing to the home TD Garden crowd.

Boston held a 25-3 lead at the time.

Tatum was blamed for riling up Cleveland after the Cavs roared back to beat the Celtics 123-116. He learned the hard way that celebrating early sometimes comes at a cost.

NBA fans on social media piled on the Celtics star for missing his shot.

Tatum's embarrassing moment comes days after Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson snatched his ankles.

Despite not shouldering his team to a win, Tatum played a fairly great game, recording 46 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. The man so badly strives to emulate Kobe Bryant.

Tatum’s name pops up as a potential NBA face, but fans don’t take it seriously. His appeal’s not where it should be — the dude’s missing that "aura" the kids rave about.

