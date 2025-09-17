Jayden Reed Goes Live Post-Surgery, Promises Packers Going To Super Bowl

The Packers' third-year wide receiver went under the knife for a collarbone and foot injury.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed had surgery on Tuesday — and then immediately jumped on Instagram Live to declare that the Packers were Super Bowl-bound.

Reed, still clearly riding the post-op anesthesia high, looked straight into the camera and told fans, "Packers to the Bowl, bruh. I’m good, thank you for the prayers, bruh. But we turnt, bruh, we going all the f*cking way, bruh."

You have to love the confidence.

"They can’t f*ck with us, bruh," Reed added before a family member wisely ended the stream.

It’s generally not advisable to go live on social media while you’re still feeling the effects of heavy post-surgery medication. But in Reed’s case, it turned out to be both hilarious and on-brand.

Reed underwent two surgeries Tuesday — one to repair a broken collarbone he suffered during the first quarter of the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, and another on a lingering foot injury.

"Successful foot & clavicle surgery thank you God," he posted later on X.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has said Reed will miss "a lot of time." The current timeline is 6–8 weeks, which would put him on track to return sometime in November.

Through two games this season, the third-year wideout had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Last year, he racked up 857 yards and six scores.

The Packers, meanwhile, are 2-0 with wins over the Lions and Commanders. Jordan Love has thrown for 480 yards, four touchdowns and zero picks. And Micah Parsons — acquired last month in a blockbuster trade with Dallas — has already made his presence felt.

Next up, the Pack have back-to-back road games against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys before a Week 5 bye.

So, are the Packers "going all the f*cking way" to the Bowl?

So far, they’re on track.