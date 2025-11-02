Jayden Daniels Disappointing Season Turns Terrible Amid Gruesome Injury

Washington quarterback's left arm placed in air cast as teammates and opponents drop to knees in apparent prayer

It was already a tough season for Jayden Daniles before that moment in the fourth quarter Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a dislocated elbow in his left arm.

Daniels, scrambling deep inside Seattle Seahawks territory, was caught from behind and spun to the ground. He held the ball in his right (throwing) hand and tried to brace his fall with his left arm.

Daniels Elbow Injury Immobilized

The left elbow collapsed and bent in a direction it is not meant to bend.

The game obviously stopped. And teammates and Seattle players alike dropped to one knee in apparent prayer or out of respect for the Commanders quarterback.

Both Dan Quinn and Seattle coach Mike Macdonald came out to the field in support.

It was moving. But it's a mess.

Washington athletic trainers came out to attend to their star and immediately placed his left arm in an air cast to immobilize the injury. Quinn said after the game all he could say is that Daniels has a "left elbow injury."

Fracture Possibility Is Serious

This is an obvious serious injury.

OutKick medical expert Dr. David Chao tweeted that the video showed a dislocation. And that would include torn ligaments.

Daniels will need further evaluation to determine if he has a fracture associated with the injury.

The good news? There is some hope this is not necessarily a season-ending injury.

"The worry is does he have an associated radial head fracture," Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central said.

A radial head fracture is a break in the upper part of the radius bone, located just below the elbow joint. Fractures typically take at least six weeks to fully mend.

Not Career Threatening For Daniels

Despite this, Dr. Chao said that based on his 17 years of experience as the San Diego Chargers team doctor, "the injury is better than it might be."

The saving grace for Daniels is that he likely won't need Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm. Chao said Daniels might not need surgery on the ligaments because it is the non-throwing arm.

Surgery might, however, be required if there is a fracture.

And the best news?

"It's not at all a career-threatening injury," Dr. Chao said.

Daniels has already missed three games with a knee (2 games) and hamstring (1 game) this season. It's unclear how long he'll miss because of this injury.

Check out Dr. Chao's further analysis at SICScore.com