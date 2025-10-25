Kansas State Wide Receiver Nearly Blows TD with Goal Line Showboat, Chaos Ensues

You’d think players would’ve learned by now: don’t mess around at the goal line

I don’t know how many times we have to see it before players realize that messing around at the goal line is never a good idea. You’d think it’d be obvious by now, but one Kansas State player apparently needs a refresher because he nearly ended up on the lowlight reel for all eternity.

The Wildcats paid a visit to their in-state rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, on Saturday. In the third quarter, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown hauled a pass from quarterback Avery Johnson with nothing but daylight between him and the end zone.

He did, however, have one Jayhawk in pursuit, but he tried to tackle Brown and failed around the 22-yard line.

Brown was in the clear, but as he approached the goal line, he started to veer toward the center of the field to showboat a little, and from there things just got crazier.

I don't think I've ever seen a touchdown that should've been routine go sideways in such a hurry.

Kansas safety Lyrik Rawls managed to knock the ball loose just after Brown broke the plane for the touchdown. The play was ruled good, but the whole sequence — capped off by the referee tripping over Brown — looked like something straight out of The Three Stooges.

It boggles my mind how many times we've seen balls mishandled at the goal line over the years. I can't believe it still happens with the regularity that it does.

Brown might get an earful when Kansas State reviews the tape, but fortunately for him, the play counted — and the Wildcats rolled to a 42–17 win.