Cyclist Jay Vine Wins Tour Down Under Despite Being Wiped Out By Kangaroos During Race

Jay Vine’s Tour Down Under victory nearly ended in disaster when two kangaroos jumped into the peloton and knocked him off his bike.

For their safety, cyclists have to be constantly aware of road hazards like motorists, potholes, uneven pavement and loose gravel. But in Australia, you can add "full-grown kangaroos launching themselves at you at full speed" to that list.

That's exactly what happened to Jay Vine during the final stage of the Tour Down Under, when two kangaroos suddenly bounded onto the road and wiped out multiple riders — including the race leader himself.

The incident unfolded with around 96 kilometers (roughly 60 miles) left in Stage 5, when Vine's teammate Mikkel Bjerg collided with one of the animals. The impact sent the kangaroo directly into Vine's path, knocking him off his bike. Somehow, Vine got back up, switched bikes, and still went on to win the overall race.

Afterward, Vine could only laugh at the most Australian crash imaginable.

"Everyone asks me what’s the most dangerous thing in Australia, and I always tell them it’s kangaroos," Vine said. "They wait, and they hide in the bushes until you can’t stop, and they jump out in front of you. Point proven today."

He added: "Two of them blasted through the peloton when we were doing probably 50 kph [30mph], and one of them stopped and went left, right, left, right, and I ended up hitting its backside."

Despite the chaos, Vine sealed the overall victory, finishing the Tour Down Under with a 1-minute, 3-second lead over Mauro Schmid. It marked his second win at the event in three years and one he earned with far fewer teammates than planned after multiple UAE Team Emirates riders crashed out earlier in the week.

"It’s one of those things, bad luck," Vine said. "Luckily, I’m okay and glad I’m able to hold onto the jersey."

This certainly isn't the first time cyclists have been terrorized by wildlife, by the way.

Back in 2015, Australian rider Bronwyn Carver was famously sent flying when a kangaroo darted across her path during a ride in Canberra.

More recently, Stage 8 of the 2024 Vuelta a España was disrupted when wild deer ran directly into the peloton, causing multiple riders to crash and even damaging a team car. And during the 2010 Tour de France, a herd of sheep casually wandered onto the Col du Tourmalet, bringing the whole race to a near standstill.

But getting body checked by a kangaroo? That's basically just a rite of passage in Australia.