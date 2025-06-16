Jay Monahan Reportedly Being 'Sunset' As PGA Tour Commissioner, Could Be Out By End Of Year

The PGA Tour is expected to hire its first ever CEO.

It appears that Jay Monahan's time as PGA Tour commissioner is coming to an end, and his final day in charge could be approaching very soon.

As first reported by James Colgan of GOLF, the Tour is expected to "sunset" Monahan as commissioner while making way for Brian Rolapp to take over operations of the PGA Tour. According to Colgan's sources, Monahan could be out as commissioner by the end of 2025, but no later than the end of 2026.

Monahan became the fourth commissioner of the PGA Tour in January 2017 after serving as executive director of The Players Championship. The 55-year-old played a key role in brokering a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sole funder of LIV Golf, in 2023. Monahan also played a part in the PGA Tour finalizing a deal with Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of American billionaires, worth a reported $3 billion in January 2024.

He's helped the Tour navigate through incredibly unique times with the emergence of LIV Golf, although talks between the Tour and the Saudis appear to have gone silent in recent months.

So, who is Brian Rolapp?

Rolapp is the Chief Media and Business Officer of the NFL and has long been linked to becoming the first ever CEO of the PGA Tour. He is expected to be formally named CEO of the Tour after a board vote at this week's Travelers Championship.

Rolapp has served many roles under the NFL umbrella, having first moved to the NFL Network in 2003 as the Director of Finance and Strategy before making his way near the top of the operations chart with the league and being named as a potential successor to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.