Jaxson Dart Explains Why Jameis Winston Is His Dream Teammate

After being drafted in the first round by the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart will finally get to fulfill his dream of working with… Jameis Winston.

In an interview with Overtime, the former Ole Miss quarterback revealed his surprising answer to a question he was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"So at the Combine, they ask about your story, they're like, 'OK, if you can train with anybody, past or present, who would it be?'" Dart said. "And everyone was saying Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana. They asked me that question, and I said 'Jameis Winston.' I said Jameis. I want to train with Jameis."

Ah, yes. The Mount Rushmore of legendary QBs: Brady, Mahomes, Montana and Winston.

"If you really pay attention to his workouts, though, he's like actually grinding," Dart explained. "I feel like he would be the best teammate. Because you hear everybody talk about him like he's super football intelligent and I feel like he'd be a really good guy to learn from."

Well, lucky for Dart, he now gets to train with his dream teammate. The 21-year-old joins a Giants quarterbacks' room that includes Winston, Tommy DeVito and former Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson.

"Yeah, I think it's just a great opportunity for me to learn," Dart said. "They've played at the highest level, won Super Bowls. I remember as a little kid I was watching Russ play and I actually have a jersey of him when he was with the Seahawks.

"Like I said, it's a surreal experience to be able to play here and play with those great guys, such an elite caliber, and I'm just really prepared to take it day by day and try to improve myself and learn from them as much as I can."

The Giants, who are coming off a dismal 3-14 campaign, will likely use 2025 as a "red shirt" year for Dart — giving him the opportunity to soak up all the sage wisdom that Jameis Winston has to offer.