Did Jaxson Dart Spill The Name Of The Next New York Giants Coach? Lip-Reading 'Experts' Think So

As is often the case after the final week of the regular season, the NFL coaching market is really starting to heat up.

This year, it was made even more exciting by the surprise availability of former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. He quickly asserted himself as the big fish on the market and certainly a top target for all teams in need of a coach.

Still, there were a lot of eyebrows raised when the New York Giants' young quarterback of the future, Jaxson Dart, may have let it slip which direction his team might be leaning with their next hire.

Or maybe not. Depends on whether you put your faith in armchair lip-reading experts or not.

Seeing as he's an Ole Miss alum, Dart was on the sidelines to watch his old buddies in what proved to be a losing effort against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

That's when someone on the sidelines appeared to ask Dart about the Giants' next coach.

The consensus in the Venn diagram of New York Giants fans who also dabble in amateur lip-reading is that Dart said something about Harbaugh or former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

I don't know, man. I don't trust lip-reading. You see what your heart wants to hear.

Maybe that's why I thought he said, "Matt is very funny and handsome, also the Flyers are a dark horse to win the Stanley Cup."

It's a little ridiculous. I mean, once we tried to suss out whether Taylor Swift swore one time at a Chiefs game, maybe we need to all take a step back from lip-reading.

But, I will concede, it did look a little like he said, "Harbaugh."

The Giants still have to twiddle their thumbs and hope the Dolphins don't swoop in and take Harbaugh. As OutKick's senior NFL writer, Armando Salguero reported on Friday, the Dolphins' new GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, has more ties to the coach than Giants fans initially thought.