Jaxson Dart Bags Rare Turkey A Day After Tearing It Up At Pro Day

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart knows how to be accurate both on the field and in the woods.

Dart is expected to be a first-round draft pick in April, but he’s got about a month before he finds out which NFL franchise he will be joining. To pass the time, he isn’t going drinking on the beach or staying home livestreaming himself playing video games.

He’s getting himself in the woods and hunting. You know, masculine things.

Dart had wanted to go turkey hunting, so after his Pro Day in Oxford, he flew down to Georgia to hunt with Bill and Tyler Jordan , who are both high-ranking players in the hunting brand Realtree. To say the trip was a success would be a massive understatement.

Dart and the Jordans saw a big flock of Toms (male turkeys) in the morning , but the future NFL star apparently didn’t see a bird he wanted to harvest. He wanted until the afternoon, which turned out to be a great choice.

Thanks to his patience, Dart was able to harvest a bird with two beards, which is incredibly rare.

Mind you, this hunt came the day after he put on a show at his Pro Day ( which took place on Friday ), in which he was incredibly accurate and wowed a crowd of NFL scouts.

Going from a fantastic Pro Day to harvesting a trophy bird the next day? Most guys would give anything to have one in their lifetime, much less two on consecutive days.

The turkey is just the latest big-time kill for Dart. He also bagged a cougar in 2023, which was the same year he and the Rebels beat Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Ironically, A "Nittany Lion" is just a regional term for a cougar, so Ole Miss took advantage of that trolling material after their win.

If Dart is half as successful in the NFL as he is at turkey hunting, he’s got quite the future ahead of him.