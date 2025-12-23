Jauan Jennings Spoils Christmas Early With Cold-Blooded TD Fake-Out

Jauan Jennings trolled Indianapolis Colts fans with a fake-out colder than December.

Monday night belonged to the San Francisco 49ers in a primetime clash with the Colts, headlined as Philip Rivers' second game since coming off the couch at age 44.

Rivers was off to a promising first half before Indianapolis failed to keep stride and also produced a pick-six to seal the win for San Francisco, 48-27.

The second half was a nightmare for Rivers — 44, by the way — and a group of Colts fans at Lucas Oil Stadium when the aforementioned Jennings scored a touchdown and nearly handed it off to make the fans' night lucky, only to pull back in a nasty fake-out.

WATCH:

Jennings' pull out (as the Culture Department here at OutKick prefers) is up there with some of the naughtiest, reminiscent of DeVonta Smith stealing out of the Salvation Army pot against the Cowboys.

It was an early Christmas feast for Kyle Shanahan's Niners. Christian McCaffrey delivered the goods on the field and for fantasy owners, scoring two TDs.

Jennings, George Kittle, and Demarcus Robinson also nabbed TDs.

Dee Winters' 75-yard pick-6 with three minutes left stomped Indy's comeback attempts after picking off Brock Purdy late.

Purdy was the real Grinch: throwing for five TDs against his one interception.

Getting on board with a Rivers revival game isn't for the faint of heart.

"Unc" outplayed Purdy — a 4-year-old at the time Rivers was drafted into the NFL — only in the first half.

Wins or losses, the Rivers storyline this season is the gift that keeps giving.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela