Jauan Jennings Is Apparently Worse Than We Thought, Days After He Got Hit Below The Belt

Jauan Jennings’ level of hating is putting a target on his back.

"He's a hoe," said Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris, ripping 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings to shreds because Jennings is, apparently, not a good dude.

Cleveland fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 26-8, but the most memorable moment came after the loss, when Harris unloaded on Jennings for what he saw as bad manners on the field.

Two incidents involving Jennings in one week are not reflecting well on the wideout, and more testimonies are piling up that the Niners receiver has been running his mouth too much.

As postgame reactions spread, social media added fuel, suggesting Jennings was aiming his remarks at the players' WAGs and kids.

"He's a hoe, and I want that known," Harris said of Jennings.

Multiple Browns players called out Jennings for crossing the line with some of his talk.

Harris had his thoughts on Jennings' recent case of getting punched in the nuts.

"Like I see why he got punched in the nuts, because he said some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But, like, I don't respect it because you say that then run behind your O-line."

"That's some real soft s**t," Harris added, "and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts, I'm surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet."

Earlier in the week, during Monday Night Football, Jennings was punched in the nuts by Panthers defender Tre'von Moehrig, which earned him a one-game suspension.

Jennings responded by swiping Moehrig in the face, but largely went unscathed.

Some questioned Jennings’ role in the scuffle even before Moehrig’s low blow.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett echoed Harris' criticism Sunday, saying Jennings had a lot to say during the game.

"I can't speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don't say something to somebody," Garrett said.

"So, he had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging towards some of our players. And I was just trying to separate everybody.

"And I tried to go up and ask for what the problem was, and then he started coming at me and, I mean, some guys just roll like that."

Jennings finished with four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown versus the Browns.

