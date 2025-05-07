Jason Pierre-Paul Looks Disgustingly Ripped As He Plots NFL Return

You down with JPP?

Two-time Super Bowl Champion and once dominant linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is on a major PR campaign to let every NFL team know that he's in the best shape of his life. For years, JPP was known as one of the best defensive players in the league. However, in his final three seasons he only recorded 5.5 sacks, which, needless to say, is not ideal. But he says he's a changed man now and wants back in.

"I've got abs! I haven't had abs since my rookie year! That's how hard of work I'm putting in!" the now 36-year-old Paul boasted to TMZ Sports as he tried to make the rest of us fatties feel like real losers.

PIERRE-PAUL SAYS HE FEELS LIKE HE'S 24

"Anybody that gives me the opportunity, I'm ready to go, and I'm ready to rock right now," he continued.

JPP appears to be serious with his plea to return to the league, as he's been posting workout videos of his progress for all to see, as he adds that he's now down to "270 pounds!", which is about 10 pounds lighter than he was during his playing days.

JPP WOULD BE TIED FOR THE OLDEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER

In case you'd forgotten, JPP blew up his hand in a 2015 fireworks explosion. The incident resulted in him losing his index finger and he had to have multiple surgeries to save the rest of his hand.

However, in his workout videos, Pierre-Paul seems to be doing just fine and if we're being honest, NFL teams won't care what he looks like or how he does it, so long as he can still rush the quarterback and tackle.

At 36, JPP is tied with three other defensive players, including Von Miller for being the oldest in the league, and it won't be easy to convince everyone that he's as good as players that are younger than him.

One person on social media posted a Jumanji meme and asked "What year is it," after hearing his desire to return to the league and you can be sure he's not the only one that thinks that.