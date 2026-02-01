Jason Kidd Unloads On Media After Mavericks Loss: 'I Know What The F*** I'm Doing'

In an expletive-filled rant, the Dallas Mavericks head coach let us know exactly what he thinks about the criticism surrounding his use of Cooper Flagg.

One thing about Jason Kidd: he's going to tell you exactly what's on his mind.

The Mavericks head coach unloaded on reporters Saturday night after Dallas' 111–107 loss to the Houston Rockets, going on an expletive-laced rant when asked about criticism surrounding how the team has used rookie Cooper Flagg this season.

"I don’t give a f*ck about the criticism. Criticism? That’s your opinion. You guys write that bullsh*t," Kidd said during his postgame press conference. "That’s not — I’ve done this. I’ve played this game. I’ve played it at a very high level. I know what the f*ck I’m doing.

"But I don’t give a f*ck what you guys write. Because you guys have never played the game. And so I build players. So I know what the f*ck I’m doing. So to take criticism, it only makes me better. Because if I wasn’t doing it right, you guys wouldn’t be poking holes in what I’ve done."

Well, OK then.

The question centered on national criticism Kidd had faced for playing Flagg at point guard earlier in the season rather than in his more natural forward role. Kidd cut off the exchange after this response, stormed off and refused to take further questions.

Before this happened, though, Kidd was also heated about the officiating — particularly what he believed should have been a foul on Flagg's potential game-tying layup.

"I saw a foul," Kidd said. "[Officials] Sean [Wright], Simone [Jelks] and Jason [Goldenberg] were awful tonight. The referees were unacceptable. It’s a foul, and he needs to be at the free-throw line.

"Now, does he make both? That’s up to the player, but the referees did not do their job. They were terrible."

Despite the Mavericks' recent struggles, Flagg has been putting up historic numbers. The No. 1 overall pick finished Saturday's game with 34 points and 12 rebounds, just two days after dropping 49 points against Charlotte, the most ever by a teenager in a single NBA game.

Dallas has now lost four straight and currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference. And Jason Kidd probably isn't happy about that, either.