Jason Kelce Does Damage Control On World Series Comments By Declaring His Love For Canada

The former Eagles great sparked backlash after saying he couldn't get excited about a Canadian baseball team.

In a viral rant about the World Series last week, Jason Kelce accidentally offended all of Canada.

Well, maybe not all of Canada — but at least a few very vocal fans.

It all started during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, where Travis Kelce discussed the thrilling World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jason, on the other hand, wasn't enthusiastic about either team.

"You’re telling me I’m supposed to get excited about a Canadian baseball team?" he began.

Jason then went on to say big spending by some MLB teams ultimately takes away from the sport. The World Series champion Dodgers, for example, had a whopping $350 million payroll in 2025.

"It’s exciting that the team that spent the most money and everybody knew was going to win the World Series won the World Series?" Jason said. "Everybody knew this was going to happen before the season. We just had a bunch of meaningless sh*t happen before it and then it happened. So, yeah, no baseball’s not getting my stamp."

While Kelce didn't seem to catch much backlash for his Dodgers comments — except from OutKick's resident Dodgers apologist Ian Miller — Canadian baseball fans were not happy about the former NFL star's swipe at the Blue Jays.

So, on Friday, Jason took it upon himself to apologize to America's Hat.

"Guys, I love Canada, I have been bamboozled by our social team that failed to show the whole story. How could I not love poutine, maple syrup, and beavers!!" he wrote on X. "I was actually rooting for the Blue Jays in a World Series that I didn’t care about. Seriously, Canada is the best, I was just talking shit about not being personally invested or caring that the team that spent the most money and built a super team won the World Series. That’s it. I am a known Canada advocate and Ice Hockey lover."

The World Series marked Toronto's first return to the Fall Classic since winning back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

And, needless to say, Canadian fans were thrilled. In fact, this particular series drew a record number of eyeballs from across the world. Game 7 set a global MLB viewership record and was the most-watched English-language broadcast in Canada since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Add it to the Canadian creed: poutine, maple syrup, beavers and baseball.