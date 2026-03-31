Jason Kelce Joining Masters Par 3 Broadcast Could Be A Rare Win For ESPN

Tossing a former NFL center onto a broadcast team to cover the biggest golf tournament in the world played on the most hallowed grounds in the sport doesn't exactly sound like the wisest decision, but ESPN doing just that with Jason Kelce could end up creating a great partnership.

According to Front Office Sports, ESPN is sending Jason Kelce to Augusta to join Scott Van Pelt and Marty Smith during the network's coverage of the Masters Par 3 contest, which takes place the Wednesday before the opening round of the major championship.

Kelce, who signed with ESPN in 2024, will interview golfers and their families during the nine-hole event.

I fully understand why some golf fans out there may hate the fact that they'll have to watch and listen to Kelce during the Par 3 contest.

Augusta National, the Masters, and even the mostly-unserious Par 3 contest are deeply rooted in tradition. Throwing a former NFL player who is far from a certified ball knower in the golf space onto a golf broadcast of that magnitude seems unnecessary, to put it bluntly.

My counterargument to that is that it's just not that serious, and I'm saying that as someone who sees themselves in that more ‘traditional’ golf viewer and a lover of all things associated with the Masters. I say ‘shrink the game’ reacting to things in the golf world at about an hourly rate, but I don't think the Kelce news is one of those moments.

Jason Kelce *Should* Bring Value To Masters Coverage

I would argue that the sole purpose of the Masters Par 3 contest is for players to take a quick hour or so break from prepping for the biggest event in the sport, shut their brains off, and walk around with their families. It's a brief moment where the golfer who is about to step on the biggest stage in the game can slip back into the mindset of a normal husband, dad, brother, or son and truly enjoy the fact that they're quite literally walking in a dream.

The best moments of the Par 3 contest year after year are family-focused, and Kelce, a husband and father of four young girls, could bring a bit of added magic and certainly a more laid-back perspective during the broadcast.

I'm fully aware that I could end up looking like an idiot by predicting Kelce will actually add something to the broadcast – or at least not be noticeable in a negative way – if he comes across as trying too hard and not recognizing when to and when not to speak.

I'm also well aware that the chances of Kelce jumping into a lake are not 0 percent, but I'll be one of the few who say everything is going to be just fine.

Marty Smith has been the lone ranger chasing down players and their families in years past during the Par 3 contest. At the very least, we should end up seeing and hearing more memorable moments with Kelce on the grounds as well.