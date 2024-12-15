Beer-Drinking Bearded Men Battle It Out In Philly's Jason Kelce Lookalike Contest

Dozens of big, bearded, beer-drinking, cell phone smashers descended upon Philadelphia on Friday to determine who would be the ultimate Jason Kelce lookalike.

Participants gathered in the park at Rittenhouse Square decked out in several of the former All-Pro center's iconic outfits, including the green track suit, flip-flops, Eagles jerseys and even the Mummers outfit he wore to the Super Bowl LII victory parade.

But mostly the competition was just a bunch of dudes with beer bellies ripping off their shirts and yelling.

A green carpet was laid out in the park as participants showed off their looks and best impressions of the future Hall of Famer. And contestants all had their own ideas on what makes a good Jason Kelce doppelgänger:

I think it's the right amount of big. It's that kind of big where it's like, ‘Oh, he’s definitely a comfy guy to hang out with on a couch, but he can still win a Super Bowl.'"

Good build, no shirt.

Flip-flops in the cold.

Support the Eagles' football foundation and also smashing cell phones.

READ: Travis Kelce Defends Brother Jason Kelce For Smashing Person's Phone At Penn State

Ultimately, a winner was crowned: a chill dude with a maroon Phillies hoodie, a green cap and a case of Garage Beer.

Celebrity lookalike contests have grown popular lately since a Timothée Chalamet-themed competition was held in New York City in November, and the actor actually showed up.

On Sunday, Eagles fans will have a chance to strut their stuff once again as a Jalen Hurts lookalike contest is scheduled at Rittenhouse Square ahead of the team's match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.