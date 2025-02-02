Jason Day Wears Full-On Sweatsuit During Final Round Of PGA Tour Event Giving 'Athleisure' A Whole New Meaning

Jason Day may not hold the title of the best golfer on the planet anymore - it's been nearly a decade since he was ranked No. 1 in the world - but he has managed to re-brand into the undisputed most-comfortable player on the PGA Tour in recent years.

Day signed an apparel deal with Malbon Golf at the start of 2024, and to say the brand doesn't exactly fit into the ‘traditional golf’ aesthetic would be an understatement. Malbon is new-age, a mix between lifestyle and sport, and may be best described as ‘relaxed.’

The Aussie and his outfits turned heads throughout his first season out on Tour with the brand and made literal headlines at the 2024 Masters.

Day wore a not-so-subtle vest with ‘Malbon Golf Championship’ written in large letters during the second round of the major championship and later revealed some person of authority at Augusta National asked him to remove it, which he respectfully obliged.

Day and Malbon haven't slowed down in the ‘fits department since last year’s Masters. In fact, they've taken things to an entirely different comfort level, and it was on full display during Sunday's final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the form of a full-on sweatsuit.

The relaxed crewneck sweatshirt has become a staple out on Tour among a lot of players, but the sweatpants that even come with a traditional drawstring were certainly eye-catching.

Only the ‘old heads’ will take real issue with Day's outfit, but the discussion about whether or not it's ‘appropriate’ is an interesting one given that many, if not most, private golf clubs and even some public golf clubs would tell you and me to change if we came rolling up in sweatpants.

The difference here is you and I aren't major champions, which gives you a little wiggle room in the apparel department.