Jason Day Superfan Pulls Most Psychotic Stunt Imaginable During PGA Tour Event

A Jason Day superfan attended this past week's Bank of Utah Championship, and instead of just casually watching the Australian golfer up close, he decided to add a fitness challenge to the situation.

We're not talking about doing a step challenge or something back home or in the gym, we're talking about a fitness challenge right there on the golf course, right in front of Day himself. It's one of the most ‘look at me’ situations imaginable, and the PGA Tour was sure to highlight it on social media.

The superfan came up with the idea of doing 20 pushups for every shot Day hit during the tournament. With the Tour visor on and all, the guy dropped to the ground throughout the tournament and banged out pushups.

It's impossible to comprehend how many outrageous looks this guy received. The worst scenario imaginable is if you're a buddy of this guy and tagged along with him for the day, and when you get on property, he just casually drops to his hands and knees and starts doing pushups in front of hundreds of people every single time Jason Day hits his golf ball.

While Mr. Hardo couldn't make it out to the tournament for day one, he explained that he caught the second, third, and fourth rounds.

Day shot 72-67-63 over the final three rounds of the tournament, which equals out to 4,040 pushups.

"After the round, he gave me his hat and I talked to him for like five minutes," the man said, referring to Day. "He asked me why on Earth I would do this. He told me it was the craziest, coolest, weirdest thing a fan's ever done for him in his entire career."

The guy deserves props for being in great shape and clearly not giving a damn what anyone thinks about him, but that doesn't mean we can't point out how absolutely outrageous it is to do over 4,000 pushups in the middle of a golf tournament.