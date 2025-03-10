Jarquez Hunter Horsing Around On Auburn's Campus As He Prepares For NFL Draft

Former Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter certainly doesn't need a car to get around campus as he prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft, he just needs some alternative horse power.

Known for his love of horses and being seen around campus over the last few years riding his favorite animal, the stud running back decided that an afternoon stroll to Jordan-Hare stadium would be the perfect way to spend his Sunday afternoon.

So, if you were a student at Auburn, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Jarquez deciding not to take his pickup truck to class or practice, but rather taking one of his favorite horses out for a stroll. Now, if you aren't familiar with his favorite mode of transportation, then I would imagine seeing someone rolling up to the facility on horseback would be somewhat shocking.

I don't know what type of fuel he uses, but I'd say there's enough grass around the stadium for a quick refuel. Known for his love of the outdoors, which includes him getting into the woods and hunting, Jarquez certainly made a name for himself off the field.

As for his time running the ball for the Tigers, the former Auburn running back is projected to go anywhere between the 3rd to 5th round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Finishing his career ranked fourth all-time at Auburn with 3,371 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also adding 4 TD's through the air, he will certainly have a shot at making an impact at the next level.

For now, the former Tiger will hit the indoor facility one more time for Auburn's NFL Pro Day on March 24th. At the recent combine, Jarquez ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at 2025 combine, showing off his skills in front of NFL teams.

Whichever team decides to draft Hunter in April, hopefully has a parking spot big enough for his favorite form of transportation.