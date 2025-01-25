Jaromir Jagr Shows Slick Hands With Incredible Assist

Every now and then I like to check in on how things are going for Jaromir Jagr because, at 52 years old, the NHL legend is still playing pretty high-level pro hockey in his native Czechia.

Fortunately, he makes these routine check-ins easy because, even at this age, he still drops some serious highlight reel material.

There have been rumblings that Jagr's pro career is winding down, but for the time being, he still suits up for the Kladno Knights, his hometown team which he also owns.

On Friday, Kladno took on Mlada Boleslav and, during the second period, Jagr showed some unreal hands to set up teammate Jiri Tichacek.

Dude, are you kidding me?

What a move, and what a pass, which I think kind of got overshadowed by that unreal move out at the point.

If I was the one on the receiving end of those legendarily silky mitts, I wouldn't know how to feel. On one hand, I wouldn't be too happy about getting walked by a guy old enough to be my dad.

But, on the other hand, that guy was Jaromir Jagr, and getting embarrassed by him that badly is kind of a great story.

Unfortunately for Kladno, that bit of magic from their owner/player was without a doubt the high-water mark of the evening because, boy, was this an ugly one. They lost to Mlada Boleslav 5-1.

It hasn't been the easiest season of Jagr's career. Just a few weeks ago, he took a high stick to the chops and wound up losing some teeth. That would have made most of us hang up our skates — especially when you own the team and have solidified yourself as one of the best of all-time decades ago — but not Jagr.

He joked about the incident and didn't let it cost him much playing time.