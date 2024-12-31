52-Year-Old Jaromir Jagr Got His Teeth Knocked Out Thanks To A High Stick

Jaromir Jagr is still playing pro hockey in his native Czechia, but unfortunately, despite being one of the best to ever do it, he still is subjected to some of the not-so-great aspects of being a pro hockey player.

That includes taking a high stick straight to the kisser, which is what happened to Jagr this week.

No. 68 posted a video of himself lacing up his skates. He turned to the camera and gave what would normally be described as a "toothy grin," but in this case, it doesn't really work.

"On we go. Easy even without teeth." Jagr captioned the video.

Good lord! Someone is going to get the privilege of kicking off 2025 in the dentist's chair.

Now, here's a quick reminder: Jaromir Jagr is playing for the Kladno Knights. That's his hometown team. However, he doesn't just play for them, he owns them.

The man who owns the team and is going out there, getting Chiclets knocked out, and doesn't even seem to care.

I bet he was just pumped to have drawn a penalty, and it's not like he was moping around about having his smile all messed up. He didn't just post that video, he posted another close-up photo showing the current state of his chompers.

"God will always make a way to keep me fat," the caption reads according to Instagram's translate feature (so who knows how accurate it is?).

The man had teeth knocked out of his face and he's cracking jokes!

Jagr's career is probably winding down (although, I think we've been saying that for a decade since his NHL days), and maybe losing some pearly whites like that will get him thinking, "You know what? The press box doesn't sound too bad."

But what a legend this guy is. He might be the biggest Hockey Guy since Mr. Hockey himself, Gordie Howe.