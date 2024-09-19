Jaromir Jagr Reportedly Confirms His Retirement After 37-Seasons In Pro Hockey

I wouldn't believe it if the word wasn't coming from the man himself, but it appears that Jaromir Jagr is planning on hanging up his skates at the end of this season.

I didn't think this could ever happen — especially not after we saw the 52-year-old battling along the boards with dudes half his age during a preseason game — but here we are.

On Thursday — the day after Jagr had an assist to kick off his 37th season of professional hockey — there were rumors that this season with the would be his last.

His agent alluded to it in an interview, and so did Jagr himself in an Instagram post, but on Thursday, Jagr himself confirmed to The Athletic's Rob Rossi over the phone that he'll call it a career after this season.

It's fitting that Jagr's career will end where it began, as a member of the Kladno Knights, a team he also owns.

The Czech-born legend skated in his first season-opener in years and had an assist on Kladno's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Pardubice.

If Jagr does decide to hang 'em up at the end of this season, that would make him Hall of Fame eligible in 2028. That is unless the three-year waiting period is waived for him, which has happened before for the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Either way, Jagr will be a first-ballot HOFer whenever that opportunity comes up.

Jagr hasn't played in the NHL since 2018 but appeared in 1,733 NHL games — thanks to stints with the Penguins, Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Bruins, Devils, Panthers, and Flames — in which he tallied 1921 points (766G, 1155A). That makes him top 5 in each of those categories, including second all-time in points.

And that's with missing one entire season and parts of two others because of lockouts and taking a break from the NHL to play three seasons in the KHL from 2008 to 2011.

Just absurd numbers from a guy who is undeniably one of the best to ever lace 'em up.