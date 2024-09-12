Nothing To See Here, Just 52-Year-Old Jaromir Jagr Out Muscling Dudes Half His Age Along The Boards

I didn't think that in the year of our Lord 2024, the legend of Jaromir Jagr could grow anymore. I mean, it's been over 30 years since he made his NHL debut, but the man is still playing at a high level, and even more impressively, he's not phoning it in at all.

Not even in the preseason as you're about to find out.

Jagr hasn't played in the NHL since 2018, but he hasn't stopped playing professional hockey. He's been playing for the Kladno Knights — a team he also owns — since 2018. They've been bouncing around the Czech hockey ranks over the years (thanks to a relegation system) but they've been in the top-flight Czech Extraliga for the last few seasons.

This is to say that it's a pretty good league, and their owner has no signs of slowing down because he just posted a video of himself battling dudes who are probably half his age or younger along the boards… in a preseason game against fellow Czech club Bílí Tygři Liberec.

I mean, come on? Aside from Gordie Howe, I don't think there has ever been a player with the longevity we're seeing from Jagr.

He's not going out there to collect a check, he signs the checks.

Jagr's work ethic is the stuff of legend and the fact that he's willing to suit up in the preseason.

That kind of play along the boards has been a hallmark of Jagr's for his entire career. The dude just spins around and puts those big ol' backside of his between the puck and the attacking player, then good luck taking the biscuit from him.

Also, if you ever played hockey, you might be aware that board battles like that can be tiring, and Jagr is still conditioned well enough to do it at a high level at 52.

Ridiculous.

I get the feeling we'll see some more Jagr highlights as the season progresses.