Philadelphia 76ers Already Falling Apart As Jared McCain Suffers UCL Injury

Jared McCain’s thumb is busted, but his nail polish is still holding strong.

The NBA season is still a month away, but the Philadelphia 76ers are already putting their fans through the grinder.

On Thursday, Sixers fans got tough news: second-year sharpshooter Jared McCain was diagnosed with a UCL injury, leaving his status for the start of the 2025-26 campaign in doubt.

McCain is as well known for his painted nails as his shooting stroke, and the injury came to his right thumb.

Philly holds its first media day on Friday, but the mood is already bruised. It’s another setback for a roster that has struggled to stay healthy. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey combined to miss 34 games last season, and now McCain joins the list of question marks.

The 16th overall pick showed plenty of promise as a rookie, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting nearly 38 percent from three. His offense was a spark for a team desperate for depth. But his debut campaign was also cut short after just 23 games when he tore the meniscus in his left knee in December.

"McCain and the 76ers are consulting with specialists on next steps, and further updates will be provided as appropriate," the team said on Thursday.

Across the league, injuries are already piling up before tipoff. Houston’s Fred VanVleet headlines the list after suffering a torn ACL that could sideline him for the entire season.

For Philadelphia, losing McCain again hurts. The Sixers don’t just have an injury problem anymore — they have an identity problem, and it always seems to start before the first tip.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela