Jared Allen Puts Things In Perspective With Awesome HOF Speech

There wasn't a dry eye in the house by the time Allen finished his speech.

Faith. Family. Football.

For most players, that's just a clever mantra they put in their Instagram bios right before they cheat on their wives or drive home drunk from the club at 3 a.m.

But for Jared Allen, it really is all about his faith, then his family, and finally, football, in that order.

As he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this afternoon, the former Pro Bowl defensive end made that abundantly clear in a speech that nearly brought all of Canton to its feet.

Wow! Is someone chopping onions in here or are my allergies acting up?

Allen does such a great job of putting everything in perspective with one simple line:

"When I get called home to heaven one day, if all they talk about is this gold jacket and my career, then I failed miserably as a father, husband and a friend."

Couldn't have said it better myself.

At the end of your time on this Earth, no one cares how much money you made or how many sacks you had. They care about how you impacted their life, for better or worse.

It is so refreshing to see someone who achieved the pinnacle of personal success, becoming the best at what he did in his profession, being so humble.

Allen is unabashedly Christian and wears his love for his family on his sleeve, and that sometimes can be more impressive than any sack or TFL he racked up in his career.

Even on the internet, when contrarian opinions pop up like weeds on the sidewalk, the love for Allen's acceptance speech seems to be nearly universal.

It's going to be hard to top the former Vikings pass rusher in terms of acceptance speeches.

Seeing the reactions of both his wife and his daughters in the crowd as he praised them made it even more impactful to watch.

Congratulations to Jared Allen on his Hall of Fame enshrinement, but even bigger congrats are in order for winning at the game of life.

Faith. Family. Football.

He's a Hall of Famer in all three categories.