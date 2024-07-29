Japanese Women's Basketball Fan Roasts Team USA For Leaving Caitlin Clark Off Olympic Roster

To the chagrin of all the new women’s basketball fans (and everyone with a shred of common sense), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was left off the Team USA women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Don’t ask me to explain why this was the case. Clark was talented enough to be playing with the current roster, and her presence on the team would have brought more viewers and followers to a sport that is desperate for more of each. But USA Basketball had to get in its own way and leave her to sit at home.

So here we are, watching Team USA try to take home gold without the most popular athlete in the sport. The Americans kicked off their action today with a matchup against Japan

Before the game, one Japanese fan decided to troll the Americans about their decision to leave Clark off the roster. He held up a sign during the USA warmup lines that read, "You need Caitlin Clark to beat us."

To be fair, the Americans can probably still win this game - and the gold - without the Fever rookie sensation. However, Japan will certainly give Team USA a hard test, they are ranked ninth in the world according to recent FIBA rankings (the United States is at the top).

But as one fan pointed out, there is a significant downside to Clark not being in Paris, even if it's not necessarily from a talent perspective.

So true my friend, so true.

The Americans led Japan 79-57 after 3 quarters.