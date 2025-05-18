Jannik Sinner's Brother Prioritized F1 Over His Tennis Match, And I Can't Blame Him

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has beef with his brother for a comical reason.

Earlier today, No.1-ranked Sinner was facing off against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open. Dating back to the 2024 Australian Open , these two men have won the past five majors and six of the past seven, so you knew today’s match was solid.

However, Alcaraz made relatively quick work of his foe, who was playing with a serious home-court advantage. After a tight first set, Alcaraz breezed in the second to win 7(7)-6(5), 6-1.

Afterward, Sinner held the typical on-court post-match presser, congratulating Alcaraz for the win. But he first took time to roast his brother for not being there.

I won’t make you bust out Google Translate to figure out what that means, I’ll just tell you.

Shots fired! But can we fault him?

Frankly, I can understand why his brother wasn’t there. Sinner plays like a dozen tournaments a year, including the four majors which I’m sure he’s been to before. This tournament also wasn’t that big a deal, it’s just a warmup event for the French Open.

So he had two choices: watch a meaningless tournament, or spend an afternoon watching the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (a race Max Verstappen won, shocker). Seems like a no-brainer to me.

Choosing the F1 race was the right thing to do, regardless of whether Sinner won or lost. If I were in the brother’s shoes, I probably would have done the same thing.

Sinner will be in plenty more tournaments, and far more important ones.