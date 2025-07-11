Jannik Sinner Only Needs Straight Sets To Defeat Novak Djokovic. What Does The Future Hold For The G.O.A.T?

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the Wimbledon final, leaving everyone to wonder if it was the last time we would see the Serbian tennis legend play in this prestigious tournament.

Sinner won the first two sets handily by a score of 6-3 each time, appearing to have an answer for every tactical choice Djokovic deployed. However, Djokovic showed remarkable grit to build a 3-0 lead in the third set.

He had a chance to go up 4-0 on a break, but Sinner held serve to make it three to one. Not only that, he went on a 5-1 run to win the final set 6-4 and earned his first bid in the Wimbledon final.

He now awaits Carlos Alcaraz , the man he lost a ridiculous French Open final to just over a month ago. Without question, Alcaraz and Sinner are the best tennis players in the world right now.

Despite the salivating matchup that awaits on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. EST, all eyes are going to be on Djokovic. At 38-years-old, he is still looking to win at least one more major to have 25 to his name, but age and injuries are slowly adding up for the sport’s G.O.A.T. Even during today’s match, there were several instances where he looked like he lacked explosiveness and stamina, especially compared to his 23-year-old opponent.

The future of the sport looks incredibly bright with Sinner and Alcaraz spearheading the next generation of talent. But the lights are slowly dimming on Djokovic’s career, and that becomes more evident with each passing tournament.

Fans everywhere will hold out hope he holds on for just a little bit longer.