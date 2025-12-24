NBA's James Harden Welcomes Back MSU Shooting Survivor John Hao in Powerful Reunion

It’s a bond between James Harden and the MSU shooting survivor built on compassion.

NBA All-Star guard James Harden has a heart as full as his beard.

While the veteran guard has seen his fair share of negative headlines throughout a career defined by high-stakes trades, there is one standout act of goodwill that truly defines his character: his enduring kinship with John Hao.

The story began under the darkest of circumstances.

In February 2023, the Michigan State University community was rocked by a tragic on-campus shooting.

READ: James Harden Invites MSU Shooting Victim John Hao To Boston For Game 7

John Hao, an MSU student and a massive fan of "The Beard," was among those caught in the crossfire.

The young Hao suffered a gunshot wound that left him paralyzed from the waist down, changing his life in an instant.

When Harden heard Hao’s story and learned of his fandom, he reached out personally, sent him game-worn sneakers, and provided the financial support and hope needed to kick-start a grueling recovery.

That year, as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden invited Hao to a high-pressure Game 7 playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics.

What many skeptics might have assumed was a one-off gesture flourished into a genuine bond.

Hao was invited to more games as Harden continued to check in on his progress, proving that his interest in the young man's life extended far beyond the basketball court.

The two shared a heartfelt reunion on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Clippers’ homestand against the Houston Rockets.

The Clippers had been struggling to find their rhythm coming into the game.

With Hao watching from the sidelines, Harden looked revitalized, turning back the clock to fuel a dominant 128-108 victory, finishing the night with 29 points, six assists and four rebounds.

After the win, Harden spoke candidly about his special bond with the shooting survivor, highlighting Hao's incredible mental fortitude.

"It's not just a one time thing," Harden told reporters.

"He had something was literally life-changing happen to him. For him to still be strong enough, we talked before the game and he's about to get his Masters.

"That's just something... you know, first of all, I don't even have a college degree. For someone to have something that's life-changing and still has the motivation to keep pushing and keep going — that motivates me. Just keep pushing in whatever obstacles I feel like I'm going through in life. Strong human being, strong man, and I'm just proud of him."

John Hao is not just a fan being helped by an athlete; he has become the very source of inspiration that keeps James Harden pushing forward, both on and off the court.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela