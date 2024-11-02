For Penn State's James Franklin, Ohio State Is His Kryptonite And It's Time To Defeat His Nemesis Ryan Day

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Just outside Beaver Stadium, there are two different networks setup for their traditional pregame shows that highlight the magnitude of this game between Penn State and Ohio State later today. As James Franklin tried to preach that the matchup is just another game on the schedule, he has had a tough time getting away from the kryptonite that is the Buckeyes.

The optics around the Penn State campus would seem to indicate that this is not just another game on the schedule, or that the team is running on a ‘1-0’ mantra each week leading up to this showdown. It's different. The fans can feel it, the administration can feel it, and whether he wants to admit it or not, James Franklin would love nothing more than to put this Ohio State mess on the backburner.

But this is what comes with the job, especially if you haven't beaten the hated rivals from Ohio since 2016, when Urban Meyer was the head coach. Win-less against Ryan Day, though he has put together a fabulous run against other opponents in the regular season during his tenure, this game has been circled on the calendar in Happy Valley since the beginning of the season.

Now, you throw in the fact that Penn State has the opportunity to play for a national championship, and this is the reason why all eyes will be on the game being played today in State College.

While students on campus were going about their daily lives of class, then getting together to celebrate Halloweeen on Thursday night, the anticipation was already building for what today would bring. An opportunity to show the entire college football world that this is the year when the Nittany Lions take the next step as a football program in a now crowded Big Ten filled with more competition.

For Penn State To Move Towards The Future, It Must Rid Itself Of Past Problems

What have we seen over the years with this James Franklin-led Penn State team? A run through the regular season, only to lose to Michigan and Ohio State, but still be ranked high-enough to partake in one of the New Years Six bowl games. But there comes a point in time where the Cotton Bowl or Fiesta Bowl is no longer good enough, and I'd even throw Rose Bowl into that equation.

The problem with all of those games centered around the fact that they weren't part of the college football playoff, and that's a hurdle that needs to be checked off the list of accomplishments. James Franklin is 4-16 during his tenure against Michigan and Ohio State, which doesn't help when this team is battling for a spot in the Big Ten championship.

"I think in years past, we've been close. It's a play here, it's a play there. It's like 10 guys doing it right, one guy doing it wrong. And that's how planes crash," Penn State Left Tackle Drew Shelton said this week. "So just really being on the same page, execution, trust in the game plan, I think that's what it's going to take on Saturday to go 1-0."

There are wins that Franklin can hang his hat on, but if he really wants to become the folklore legend in State College, he needs to beat Ohio State today, for the sake of the future. This football program doesn't want to rely on help from others to make the college football playoffs, though I'm sure they will gladly take it with open arms if things don't go their way today, or later in November.

But they have to move past that, meaning it's time to take care of business and solidify a spot in the postseason on their own. Being third-fiddle in this conference is no longer good enough, especially if they want to move forward as a powerhouse in this new era of college athletics.

While Oregon continues to make waves in this new Big Ten, it's not lost on folks around the football program that they don’t need to allow to ‘new guy’ to pass them bye in the pecking order. Most of the time it's been Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, with Indiana making a run towards the title game in 2024.

In the case of Penn State, they've always made the podium, but have had a hard time standing in the middle.

Penn State Can Beat Ohio State Today If They Don't Get Overwhelmed

When James Franklin leads his team off the bus today and into Beaver Stadium, he'll do it with quarterback Drew Allar not playing at 100%. But this won't stop the signal caller from playing in this game against Ohio State, even though he missed the second half last week against Wisconsin.

One of the biggest components to snatching this win from Ohio State will come down to not being overwhelmed when things don't go their way. Penn State players can’t think about that fact that they will not play Oregon or Indiana this season, or that if they lose, it could certainly take them out of the Big Ten title picture once again because of the tie-breaker scenario.

Even though Ryan Day will be coy, the Buckeyes are hurting along the offensive line, and it's time for Penn State to take advantage of the situation. If Drew Allar is even at 80%, this team can beat the Buckeyes and set themselves up for a November run that would change the trajectory of this program.

But, until James Franklin beats Ryan Day, it will be hard for fans to totally believe it can be done, even though there will be over 100,000 people in the stands that have faith in the Nittany Lions.

If Penn State wants to put a stamp on the 2024 season, there going to need a win today. Sure, they can lose and make the 12-team playoff, but there will still be that weight sitting on the backs of players inside the locker room.

It's time for James Franklin to pull that kryptonite out of his chest, and throw that sword as far as humanly possible out of the stadium. This needs to be the day that Penn State takes the next step as a program, and hand Ohio State their second loss of the season, having them worry about their postseason fate.

Let's see if the Nittany Lions can solve the Buckeye problem, which would be the biggest win for James Franklin, for now.